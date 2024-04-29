Haryana to take on Odisha in the opener of the phase 1 of the Inagural National Women’s Hockey League in Ranchi

Haryana will take on Odisha in the opening match of the first phase of the Inaugural National Women’s Hockey League 2024 – 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday.

In three other matches to be played on the first day Maharashtra faces Manipur, Madhya Pradesh will play Bengal and hosts Jharkhand will clash with Mizoram.

The first phase of the league will conclude in Ranchi on 9 May. The venue and dates of the second phase will be announced by Hockey India later.

Advertisement

Intending to provide a ground-breaking platform for emerging athletes and elevate the stature of women’s hockey in the country, the elite competition will feature a single pool comprising all eight teams, adopting a captivating round-robin format where each team faces off against the others.

Victories will earn teams three points, while draws will secure one point, with no points awarded for a loss.

Moreover, in the event of a draw, a penalty shootout will ensue, with the victorious team earning an additional bonus point.

In the first phase of the tournament, a total of 28 league matches will be played, promising an action-packed spectacle for sport’s enthusiasts and fans across the country.

“The National Women’s League represents a monumental step forward for women’s sports in the country, ” said Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey. “We are thrilled to witness the culmination of hard work, dedication, and talent in this inaugural edition. This league is not just about competition; it’s about fostering a culture of inclusivity and empowerment in the realm of Indian sports.”

According to Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh “The League is a testament to the immense potential and prowess of our women athletes. Through this league, we aim to spotlight their skills and dedication while inspiring generations of young girls to pursue their passion for hockey.”