National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Asia Regional Anti-Doping Organization (SARADO), comprising Anti-Doping Organizations of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka to increase the Regional Cooperation in anti-doping in sport.

Speaking on the occasion Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur highlighted India’s increasing participation and achievements in the international sporting arena and its eagerness to shoulder responsibility in promoting clean sport efforts and contribute to global anti-doping movement.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned India to become a sporting powerhouse in the coming years. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is committed to transforming this dream into a reality and is working relentlessly to improve Indian athletes’ sports performance at the national and international level.” said the Minister.

“Our increasing focus on high quality training, accessible and improved sporting infrastructure, increasing opportunities for all sports through competitions and training camps and mainstreaming efforts to promote gender equality in sports clearly reflect India’s intent and ambition to contribute to sports development globally,” he added.

The minister pointed out that India is acting as a bridge to address the gap between the global north and global south and create opportunities for economic as well as social growth for our friends in the Asian region.

He further added that India’s increasing contributions to the World Anti-Doping Agency and UNESCO International Convention Against Doping in Sport reflects the country’s willingness and strong intent to be involved in furthering the anti-doping movement globally and continuously commit to strengthening anti-doping initiatives.

The Union Minister urged the member countries of SARADO to come together and work together to take up anti doping measures in the field of sport on a war footing.

Ritu Sain, Director General and CEO, NADA India and Mohamed Mahid Shareef, Director General, SARADO, signed the MoU on behalf of their organizations. The MoU, through the project plan and areas of cooperation, aims to fulfill the following objectives over a period of three years.