In the wake of clashes in parts of Manipur, boxing champion Mary Kom on Thursday made a heartfelt appeal urging the Centre to help her state which she said is “burning”.

“My state Manipur is burning, kindly help,” the veteran boxer tweeted in the early hours today, sharing photos of violence. She tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in her tweet.

Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur and flag marches are being held to control the situation after violence erupted broke out on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur to protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Speaking to ANI, Mary Kom appealed to both state and central governments to take immediate steps to restore peace in the State and said that the situation in the State must get normal at the earliest.

“I am not feeling good about the situation in Manipur. Since last night, the situation has deteriorated. I appeal to State and Central governments to take steps for the situation and maintain peace and security in the state. It is unfortunate that some people lost their family members in this violence. This situation must get normal at the earliest,” she said.

Violence broke out during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands of tribals — who make up about 40 per cent of the state’s population — joined the processions, waved placards and raised slogans opposing ST status for the Meitei.