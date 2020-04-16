India pacer Mohammed Shami has revealed that he had played the 2015 World Cup with a fractured knee.

In the quadrennial event, Shami had claimed 17 wickets from 7 matches and was India’s second-leading wicket-taker being only behind Umesh Yadav.

“Sometimes there is an important match and you know you have to play it. In the 2015 World Cup, I carried a knee injury. I was not even able to walk, I used to take painkillers and injections. The physio Nitin Patel helped me, he gave me the confidence to complete the tournament,” Shami said Irfan Pathan on an Instagram live session as quoted by ANI.

“My knee needed an operation, they told me if I can endure the pain then I can play the World Cup,” he added.

Shami revealed that he received the injury in India’s tournament opener and that the doctors had to take the fluids out every day to ensure he could play upcoming games.

“The knee broke in the first match of the tournament, my thighs and knees had come to the same size, doctors had to take out fluids every day, I used to take three painkillers,” he added.

Due to the injury, Shami was not able to play in the semifinal, which India lost to Australia by 95 runs, but it was MS Dhoni and management’s faith that made him appear on the ground.

“Before the semifinal match against Australia, I told the team that I cannot take any more pain. Mahi bhai and the management showed faith in me and they really kept confidence in my abilities. I played the match and gave just 13 runs in my opening spell. Then I went off the park and told Mahi bhai that I cannot bowl any longer. But he told me he cannot go to part-time bowlers and asked me to not give away more than 60 runs. I have never been in such a condition like this, some had said my career is over, but I am still here,” said the Indian speedster.