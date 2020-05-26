The loss in the home series against England in 2012 was the end of the road for the Gautam Gambhir-Virender Sehwag opening partnership. In the next series against Australia, Gambhir was replaced by Murali Vijay and after a couple of poor outings even Sehwag was dropped. Sehwag’s place was taken by another Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan and thus came a new opening duo of- Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay.

The duo went on to become a successful pair for India for quite some time and thus created many memories with each other. Dhawan recently spoke to India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his Instagram live show ‘Reminisce with Ash’ and spoke about the relationship he shared with his Test opening partner Vijay.

“He is a lovely character both on and off the field. I know him very closely. He is a beautiful soul. For everything he is a bit like ‘not like this, not like that’. I am a ‘bindaas’ character,” Shikhar Dhawan said.

“I tell him ‘you’re like my wife’. Sometimes, when we don’t take a run, we have an argument but it gets sorted soon. And it’s very difficult to understand him. You need to have a calm mind and patience to understand him.

“But he is a lovely chap. I love opening with him. We have done very well for the country. We are still very good friends. Of course, I look forward to spending time with him and having a good laugh with him.

“Sometimes, when he says something, I don’t understand. But after 1-2 years, when I recall what he said, I understand it then,” the left-handed opener added.

Both Dhawan and Vijay are not in the immediate scheme of things as far as Test cricket is concerned. While youngsters like Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill are knocking the door of national selectors by consistent brilliant shows in domestic cricket, Rohit Sharma has also proved himself as an opener in Test match cricket.

Dhawan and Vijay would now have to prove themselves in domestic cricket to earn their place in Indian whites.