Ace Indian wicket-keeper MS Dhoni is celebrating his 39th birthday today. As India is celebrating the birthday of one of its most successful cricket captains, Mumbai Police came up with a unique way to wish the Ranchi lad.

Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle used the initials of Mahendra Singh Dhoni to denote ‘Maintain Social Distancing’ as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc around the world.

“Do it the ‘Mahi Way’ – Stay ‘Not Out’, Stay Cool & Stump #coronavirus. Happy Birthday, Captain Cool,” the social media post was captioned.

As the Chennai Super Kings skipper turns a year older today, wishes are coming in from all around the world. West Indies all-rounder and Dhoni’s CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo has even dedicated a song to Thala- MS Dhoni titled Helicopter 7 which has gone viral on the internet.

Dhoni was expected to lead CSK in IPL 2020 but the tournament stands postponed indefinitely owing to the global health emergency.