India cricketer MS Dhoni shared a video of daughter Ziva on social media where the latter can be seen singing a song with a guitar in her hand.

Dhoni took to Instagram saying, “Snow brings the best out of her.”

View this post on Instagram Snow brings the best out of her @ziva_singh_dhoni A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Jan 5, 2020 at 5:54am PST

Dhoni was picked as captain of ESPNCricinfo’s ODI and Twenty20 teams of the decade. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman was also named as the captain of Cricket Australia’s ODI team of the decade.

Following the 2019 World Cup where India bowed out of the competition in the semi-finals, Dhoni has not returned to the cricket field and has kept the cricketing world guessing about his retirement from international cricket.

The 38-year-old has represented India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is in which he has scored 4876, 10773 and 1617 runs, respectively.

The Ranchi-lad holds all the records which one can ask for as a captain of an international team. He is the only international captain to have won an ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. He led Team India to the numero uno spot in ICC Rankings, both in Tests and in ODIs.

While the decision to bid adieu to the game rests entirely with Dhoni, his fans would really like him to play for India in next year’s World T20 and help Virat Kohli lift the trophy.