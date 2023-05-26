MotoGP team conducts successful advance recce of BIC

A 12-member team from the global MotoGP commercial rights holder, Dorna Sports, concluded their successful advance reconnaissance to assess race preparations at the Buddh International Circuit ( BIC) in Noida.

Led by Dorna’s Events Director, Norma Luna, the team’s purpose of the visit was to recce the highly anticipated MotoGP Bharat preparations ahead of the scheduled race to be held on September 22-24.

Scheduled as the 13th race on the calendar, India will see 42 teams and 84 riders in action across MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 categories. It will include names like Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Redbull, Jorge Martin of Prima, all set to hit the Indian soil soon.

Fair Street Sports COO, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, the event’s Indian promoters, is confident about the venue’s ability to put up the country’s biggest annual sporting spectacle show.

He said: “With less than 124 days for the mega event, we had some important operational discussions as well as detailed marketing, branding, sponsorship and conversations related to the broadcast of the race. It is heartening to see how important MotoGP™ Bharat is from the global perspective as well as for us, the Indian stakeholders alongside the government.”

Luna was accompanied by Daniel Trujillo, Technical Director, Enrique Aguilar, Live Coverage Director, among others. The team meticulously surveyed the circuit to evaluate various technical aspects as well as inspect the broadcast setup facilities and assess various other essential requirements for delivering a world-class event.

A big part of hosting MotoGP is also to showcase their tourism potential and during their visit, the Dorna team also had the opportunity to explore one of the world’s most iconic landmarks and the pride of Uttar Pradesh, the Taj Mahal. Located at just a two-hour drive from the racetrack, the team was captivated by the Taj’s grandeur and left in awe.

“We anticipate a significant boost to the tourism industry, and this event is poised to unlock tremendous investment opportunities for the state of Uttar Pradesh,” added Srivastava.