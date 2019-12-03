I-League heavyweights Mohun Bagan on Monday appointed former India junior team coach Goutam Ghosh as the head of youth development. He will also look after their Under-18 team for the 2019-20 season.

Nashim Ali was named coach of the U-15 team with Snehashis Chakraborty. Nirmalya Halder will head the U-13 youth team with Amiyo Kumar Ghosh, the Mariners said in a statement.

“It’s a huge responsibility. I have played seven years for Mohun Bagan in my 14 years as a footballer,” Ghosh told IANS.

“My aim is to nurture more young players for the Mohun Bagan senior team as well as India national team,” said Ghosh who was in charge of India’s U-16 team and helped them win the SAFF Championship in 2013.

Ghosh has produced players like Anirudh Thapa, Dheeraj Singh, Pritam Kotal and the likes who now play for the Indian national team.

“It’s a great feeling to see them do well. I have got another opportunity to work well with youth players for a reputed club. I hope to produce more such players,” he added.

Mohun Bagan senior team played out a 0-0 draw against Aizawl FC in their first I-League match and will now take on Churchill Brothers at home on December 8.