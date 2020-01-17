Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Friday announced that he will retire from international cricket after participating in the ICC T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia in October and November this year.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old was recalled into the national team for the upcoming Twenty-20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh. “It has been a privilege. I want to play the Twenty20 World Cup and then exit from Pakistan’s international team,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by IANS.

Hafeez last turned up for the Men in Green in the ICC World Cup in England last year where he scored 253 runs at an average of 31. His last Test and T20I appearances have come against New Zealand in the 2018-19 series

Ever since making his debut for Pakistan in 2003, Hafeez rose through the ranks and emerged as one of the most dependable players with both bat and ball. In 55 Test matches, Hafeez has scored 3652 runs and taken 53 wickets while in 218 ODIs, he scored 6614 runs and taken 139 wickets. In T20 Internationals, Hafeez has scored 1908 runs and taken 54 wickets thus far. He has scored 10 centuries in Tests and 11 in ODIs.

He has also captained Pakistan in 29 Twenty20 internationals, winning 17 and losing 11 with one ending in a tie.

The legality of Hafeez’s bowling action has frequently come under scrutiny which led to lengthy spells when he had to play as purely a batsman. “I have played 17 years for Pakistan and tried my level best. At times I missed my bowling,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced a 16-member T20I squad for the home series against Bangladesh. Apart from Hafeez, old horse Shoaib Malik has also earned a recall. The squad, which will be led by Babar Azam, also have three uncapped players.

(With inputs from IANS)