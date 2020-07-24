The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to be played from September 19 to November 8, confirmed the tournament’s Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel. He further said that the same has been communicated to the franchises and other stakeholders as well.

“We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same,” IANS quoted Patel as saying.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended indefinitely due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new dates of the IPL were finalised after the ICC formally announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup. The World Cup was dated to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

However, the September-October window could see some issues as England and Australia are scheduled to be engaged in a limited-overs series in the United Kingdom till September 15. However, Patel said these issues would be solved by the respective franchises.

The English and Australian cricketers participating in the series could miss a few opening matches of their teams since they will likely have to undergo a mandatory quarantine after arriving in India.

“Shouldn’t be a problem. The England-Australia series ends on September 15. So, we should have them flying in directly to Dubai. We will discuss the final matters in the governing council meeting next week,” Patel said.

The official announcement might happen only after the Indian Premier League’s Governing Council meeting, but the BCCI has joined the franchises in making logistical plans for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league to be played in the UAE as reported by IANS.

Other than the IPL franchises, the logistics and operations team from the BCCI will be travelling to the three UAE venues – Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai – to check if the preparations there. If the UAE airlines don’t start operations then all will fall back on chartered planes.

With IANS inputs