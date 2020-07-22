Big-hitting Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell,who fares his trade with the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has said he has no reason not to travel for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league if everything is staged as per the guidelines.

“Any time you have a home World Cup, you are certainly looking forward to it. We felt like we had been building towards it as a T20 side,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

“You wait and see (with the IPL), waiting on the judgments of other people, what you can and can’t do with travel and quarantine times and all that, if everything gets ticked off there, I have no real reason not to go.

“The overseas guys get a hell of a kick playing in it, some of the best players in the world rubbing shoulders, similar to a World Cup, but on a smaller scale. If everything gets ticked off I would love to be available for it,” said Maxwell who will turn out for Kings XI Punjab in the cash-rich league.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended indefinitely due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided the course of action in the Apex Council Meeting – chaired by president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah – on Friday.

The tournament, in all likelihood, will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the October-November window as the time period has been left open after ICC formally announced the postponed of the T20 World Cup. The World Cup was dated to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

“The IPL GC will meet within a week or 10 days and all decisions (including final schedule) will be taken there. As of now, the plan is to have a full fledged IPL comprising 60 games and most likely in the UAE,” IPL Governing Council chairman Birjesh Patel told news agency PTI.