Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should consider extending the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. He reasoned that since the cricketing calendar has come to a standstill at the moment, extending the championship could be the only way to conduct the tournament in a fair manner.

“The tournament should be extended that is my view,” Misbah said in a video interaction with the media as quoted by IANS.

“That is the only way we can find and end the event in a balanced way. Matches can be rescheduled if the event is extended,” he added.

“I just think that all teams must get equal opportunities in the championship even if matches are rescheduled,” said the former Pakistan captain.

“Whenever cricket resumes all teams should get equal opportunity in the ICC World Test Championship to try to play in the final. The tournament can be extended beyond 2021,” he concluded.

Many high profile tournaments including the Olympics as well as the cricketing festival Indian Premier League (IPL) have been postponed.