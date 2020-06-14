In a recent development, Asian Games bronze medalist Virdhawal Khade has stated that he may have to consider retirement if the swimming facilities in the country continue to remain closed as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

While quite a few sporting facilities have opened up their training facilities for top athletes, swimming pools are still closed.

“Might have to consider retiring from swimming. No news or communication of any sorts for being able to start swimming again. Wish swimming was treated the same as other sports in India,” Khade tweeted in the first of his two tweets.

“Almost 3 months since the swimmers in India entered the pool. If other competitive athletes can follow social distancing while training, competitive swimmers can do the same as well. I hope other Olympic swimming prospects don’t consider retiring because of this,” he said in his second tweet.

Earlier, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had formed a separate committee for coming up with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for resumption of training in swimming facilities. However, no such SOPs for swimming have been officially announced.