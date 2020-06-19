Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made it clear on Thursday that he will give Mesut Ozil a start only when he thinks the midfielder will be able to give his best. Ozil was left out of Arsenal’s squad that got humiliated by Manchester City on Wednesday.

After Arsenal’s 0-3 defeat at the hands of City, Arteta’s decision to not field Ozil did not go well as many criticised him. However, the former Gunners player cited “tactical” reasons for Ozil’s absence.

“There’s a lot that’s happened to him in the last few weeks and I have to respect the time for every player. Sometimes they need a little bit of time,” Arteta said in the virtual press conference on Thursday as per the official Arsenal website.

“It has been difficult preparation in the last two months to get players ready.

“Again, I am the first one who wants Mesut at his best. I will put him on the pitch when I think he can give his best,” he added.

Speculations have also gone up in the air that everything is not well between Ozil and Arteta, hinting at a possible personal rift. However, the latter has dismissed all the claims and stated that he had “clear and honest” talk with Ozil about his omission from the squad.

“He was very well with me. There were no issues at all. My conversation with Mesut is going to remain with him and me. It was a clear and honest conversation.”

City on Wednesday lashed on to the opportunities caused due to the absence of two starting players in Arsenal’s defence and scored the opening goal of the night in the stoppage time of the first half. Kevin de Bruyne found Raheem Sterling with a cross from outside the box which was misjudged by Arsenal’s second substitute David Luiz.

Five minutes into the second half, Luiz committed his second error of the night. He fouled Riyad Mahrez inside the box and earned a red card. De Bruyne coolly sent Leno the wrong way to take his team 2-0 up.

After the initial whistle, Arsenal looked balanced and prepared to fight the competence of City at their own backyard. Xhaka’s early injury in the fifth minute failed to deter the spirit of the Gunners players. However, another injury within the next 20 minutes hit them hard.

“We have a lot of rocks at the moment in our way. Last night we had a few more but I am more convinced than ever.

“We had something against us and that is time. In football, time is difficult to buy and patience is a little bit difficult to do. But I am convinced because I’ve seen it with my eyes on a daily basis, a process that takes time and time and time,” Arteta said.