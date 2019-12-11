After missing the Twenty-20 International series against the West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan is all set to miss the three-match One Day International (ODI) series as well. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday, announced Mayank Agarwal as the replacement.

After undergoing a surgery for knee where he suffered a deep cut during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Maharashtra, Dhawan failed to recover in time for the T20I series. And now he will subsequently miss the ODI series as well.

“The BCCI Medical Team feels that while Dhawan’s stitches are off and his wound is healing gradually, he still needs some more time before he regains full match fitness,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The statement further added, “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mayank Agarwal as replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan in India’s squad for the upcoming series against West Indies.”

With in-form batsman KL Rahul already there in the squad to open with limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Agarwal might have to wait for his turn.

However, that he was in the selectors’ mind, has been reported widely especially with the stupendous form he has shown in Test cricket in recent months.

28-year-old Agarwal was also brought in as a replacement in the ODI squad during the ICC World Cup in England earlier this year. But he did not get a chance to be in the playing eleven for any match.

India and West Indies will begin the ODI series on December 15 in Chennai after the T20I assignments get over. The second and the third game will be played at Vishakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22) respectively.

The final T20I will be played in Mumbai on Wednesday with the series tied at 1-1.