Shikhar Dhawan On His Failed,”I’ve Myself To Blame For Getting Into It”

Shikhar Dhawan the opening batsman of Team India has opened up about his unsuccessful marriage with Ayesha Mukherjee.

Dhawan and Ayesha tied the knot in 2012 and had a baby boy named ‘Zoravar’ in 2014.

However, in the year 2020, their marriage went through a rough patch, and a year later the two filed a divorce in September 2021.

Yesterday the family court in Delhi ordered Ayesha Mukerji, to bring their nine-year-old son to India for a family gathering and said that a mother alone does not retain entire rights over a child. The duo had initiated legal proceedings in both India and Australia regarding divorce and child custody.

Earlier this year, in an interview Dhawan told a news channel, “I failed because the final decision is the person’s own. I don’t point fingers at others. I failed because I was not aware of that it.”

“The things I talk about cricket today, I wouldn’t have been aware of the same 20 years back. It comes with experience.”

“Right now my divorce case is going on. Tomorrow, if I want to marry again, I will be much wiser in that field. I’ll know what kind of girl I need; someone whom I can spend my life with,” he said.

“When I was 26-27 and I was continuously playing, I was not in any relationship. I used to have fun but was never in a relationship. So, when I fell in love, I couldn’t see the red flags. But today, if I fall in love, I will be able to see those red flags. So, if I see those red flags, I will walk out. If not, I will carry on,” he added.

“Youngsters, when they get into relationships, they need to experience it. That’s important. They should not take an emotional decision in haste and get married,” he said.