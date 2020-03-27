Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has come out to support the ones severely affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Mortaza has been at the forefront of many such social initiatives in the past and this time too he has come forward to help the people at a time when the world is fighting the dreaded virus.

The 36-year-old has decided to support as many as 300 families in Narail, his birthplace, belonging to the lower-income group.

Mortaza, however, will not be available as he is in isolation as mandated by the governments across the world to battle the spread of COVID-19.

A media report claims that either his family or some of his representatives will be helping out the families in the following days. The same has also been confirmed by Mashrafe’s assistant Jamil Ahmed Sani.

“We have decided to help the local underprivileged within the next two days. In the meantime, the task of making the list is completed. Goods will be delivered from house to house. Where every family will have five kilos of rice, oil, pulses, potatoes, salt and soap,” Mashrafe’s assistant was quoted as saying in The Daily Star.

In addition, Mashrafe has also contributed half of his salary to be used in the relief work of the COVID-19 affected people.