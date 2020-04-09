Even though the coronavirus outbreak is wreaking havoc across the globe and has forced most of the sports fixtures into a standstill, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is hoping to lead a “normal life and start playing games” soon.

“It’s difficult staying at home all the time because it’s not normal but you need to enjoy this time because you don’t know for how much time we will stay at home like this so you need to enjoy these moments. I hope soon we go back to the normal life and start playing games,” the official website of Manchester United quoted Fernandes as saying.

As the three-week lockdown was imposed in the United Kingdom most of the footballers returned to their home and according to Fernandes staying close to the family makes it easier to fight against a crisis.

“I’m okay. You know, when you have your family close, it’s easier. It’s difficult with the little baby because she needs to spend the energy she has – and she has a lot of energy! But me, my wife and my child have some different ways, to do some games and spend our time together,” the 25-year-old Portugal international said.

Meanwhile, the English Premier League last week extended the suspension of the 2019/20 season beyond May and said it “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so” amid the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The earlier suspension was dated till April 30 and the officials were hoping to resume the season by the first week of May. But with the United Kingdom under a three-week lockdown, it looked highly unlikely.

The latest development came without a date and it has been said that the restart date is being reviewed, with all the stakeholders, by keeping a close track of how the COVID-19 situation develops in the country.