The latest buzz around the European football transfer market is that Manchester United are in fact open to letting Erling Haaland stay at RB Salzburg till the end of the season, on the condition that Red Devils sign him on a permanent deal eventually.

According to a report carried by Mirror, Manchester United are in fact ready to beat Real Madrid in the signing of this 19-year-old sensation. They are planning to let the Austrian side have him till the end of the season and are hoping their gesture will help them include him in their team on a permanent deal.

The young Norwegian has already netted as many as 26 goals in 18 matches in the ongoing season- with seven of them coming in four UEFA Champions League appearances and a couple of them coming in OFB Cup matches.

He also has recorded five hat-tricks in the season and has scored hat-tricks in each of the major tournaments he has been a part of in the season including the UEFA Champions League.

The 19-year-old is pretty much aware of the interest in him by some of the best clubs in Europe but when he was asked about his future by news agency Dagbladet, in an exclusive interaction, he did not make it obvious.

When the interviewer asked him, “Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid: what do you think about playing at any of them?”

He replied, “You know my answer. No comment.”

Interestingly, Real Madrid have been also trying their best to sign him and it remains to be seen who gets him on board eventually as none of the teams have submitted an official bid.