In a dramatic turn of events, top Manchester United target Erling Haaland moved to Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg on Sunday. Although the Red Devils were reportedly favourites to rope him in the January transfer window, it was Dortmund who managed to get his signature before them.

Earlier reports had emerged that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had even travelled to Austria to meet the young talent whom he had coached back in Molde. He even reportedly had a meeting with the youngster as well as his representatives. It was even extensively reported that United were closing in on a deal involving him but on Sunday it was Dortmund who welcomed Haaland.

Notably, the 19-year-old striker joined the Bundesliga giants in a deal reportedly worth £17 million. The contract keeps him at Dortmund till 2024. However, contrary to popular beliefs, it is now being known that it was Manchester United who decided against signing the youngster at the last minute.

A report carried by ESPN claims that Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola had put up some massive demands which included things like a buyout clause and even a share in the future sale of the player. The Red Devils reportedly did not accept these demands of the agent and thus decided not to sign the teenaged forward from RB Salzburg.