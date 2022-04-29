Manchester United rescue draw against Chelsea in the Premier League

Manchester United drew 1-1 against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday night in an unusual dose of Premier League football.

It gave the Red Devils a chance to close the gap on North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, who are both ahead of them in the table.

Instead, the single point leaves Manchester United three points behind Spurs and five points behind Arsenal, despite having played two more games.

The visitors dominated for much of the game, with 67 percent possession and over 20 shots, but their finishing was lacking.

Only three of the Blues’ 21 shots were on goal, with Reece James hitting the post late in the game as the closest they came to a winner.

The Blues had the better start and had several early chances in the first half, thanks to James and Kai Havertz.

On the hour mark, James crossed the ball into the box for Havertz to nod the ball on to Marcos Alonso, who powered a volley past David de Gea.

The home team responded quickly, with Nemanja Matic intercepting Ngolo Kante’s pass and playing a ball over the top for Cristiano Ronaldo to score past Eduouard Mendy in less than two minutes.

Chelsea’s best chance came from James’ effort off the post, while United struggled to compete for all three points in the final moments, relying on set pieces and long balls into the final third.