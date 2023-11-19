Logo

Logo

# Sports

Mamata Banerjee wishes good luck to team India ahead of World Cup final against Australia

India is playing Australia in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. 

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 19, 2023 1:59 pm

Mamata Banerjee wishes good luck to team India ahead of World Cup final against Australia

Kolkata CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo:SNS)

Ahead of India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday wished good luck to the Indian national cricket team players.

The West Bengal Chief Minister said that it is great historic ocassion and added that entire nation awaits Indian team’s triumph.

“Best wishes and good luck prayers for Team India on a great historic occasion and on the eve of a most dramatic battle of cricket in the world arena!! The entire nation awaits your march and triumph, your command and ascent to pinnacle!! Make us proud, players, make us glorious today!!” Banerjee wrote on X.

Advertisement

India is playing Australia in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

Advertisement

Related posts