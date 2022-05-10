After Madrid Open title win, injured Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open

Following his victory at the Madrid Open 2022, Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Italian Open on Monday due to a right ankle injury.

In Madrid, the Spanish teenager defeated Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic back-to-back before thrashing Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday for his fourth title of the year. During his quarterfinal victory over compatriot Nadal, Alcaraz injured his ankle.

Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland will take Alcaraz’s place in the Rome draw, where he will face Cristian Garin in the second round.

The withdrawal of former world number one Naomi Osaka due to a left ankle injury was later confirmed by Rome organisers. As a lucky loser, Nuria Parrizas Diaz will replace Osaka in the draw and will face Sara Sorribes Tormo.

(Inputs from ANI)