Former India cricketer Madan Lal has suggested the cricket boards and the officials across the globe to take a slow and steady approach in the resumption of the game to make sure human lives remain unaffected.

“Cricket is a multi-billion dollar industry and one of the most hit industries due to the pandemic. My personal feelings are we shouldn’t jump the gun so that people don’t lose their lives,” Lal said as quoted by IANS.

He also let his feelings known about the few academies and cricket coaching centres that opened up in the city recently after the government relaxed lockdown rules. According to Lal, coronavirus coupled with heatwave across the capital, combine to make a very deadly mixture for the kids trying to make it big in the sport.

“Positive coronavirus cases are increasing day by day while heat in Delhi is hovering around 48 degrees. People have been sitting at home for the last 60 odd days so aren’t used to the heat,” the 1983 World Cup winner said.

“People should wait a bit more (before going back on the pitch). Even I have an academy and I was the one who used to go there every day, but I don’t want to take a chance with kids because if something happens I will regret that my entire life. Cricket can wait for a few months and once things settle, then why not,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the member of Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Lal, also expressed that he was in favour of both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ICC T20 World Cup taking place with all the health measures and guidelines in place.

With IANS inputs