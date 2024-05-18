Los Angeles Knight Riders sign Shakib Al Hasan for MLC Season 2

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) have signed Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the upcoming second season of the Major League Cricket (MLC), the American franchise-run T20 league.

LAKR in a photo posted on social media ‘X’ wrote, “Shakib Al Hasan joins LA Knight Riders for the 2024 Major League Cricket in USA.”

Knight Riders retained Sunil Narine—the star of KKR’s incredible run at the top of the league in the current IPL 2024. Andre Russell, Jason Roy, Spencer Johnson, Unmukt Chand, Ali Khan, Saif Badar, Nitish Kumar, and Shadley van Schalkwyk are also in the squad. They have also brought in local players Derone Davis, Matthew Tromp, Cirne Dry, and Adithya Ganesh for the next campaign.

LAKR came last in the 2023 MLC, the inaugural season. LAKR is owned by the parent body of Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL which also owns the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, in the ILT20, and the Trinbago Knight Riders men and women in the CPL.

The match between MI New York and Seattle Orcas, the winners and runners-up of the first tournament, will kick off the second edition on July 5. The 29th of July will mark the final.

This year’s MLC player draft took place on March 21. To fill out the rosters of the six teams, a second draft is scheduled for June 16.