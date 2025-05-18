4 minors detained for fatally stabbing teen over DJ dispute

Four minors have been apprehended for fatally stabbing a teenager following an altercation over DJ arrangements in the Mahendra Park area of North West Delhi, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, they received a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) related to a stabbing incident from BJRM Hospital. The victim had succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed.

During the initial inquiry, it was found that the victim, Bheem Sen, had sustained two stab wounds, an official stated.

The investigation revealed that the deceased had a minor altercation with one of the accused on Friday, reportedly over a dispute involving DJ arrangements.

In an act of revenge, on Saturday, the accused, along with three friends, attacked Bheem Sen with a knife with the intent to kill, the official added.

Following the incident, the body was preserved at the BJRM Mortuary, and a case was registered at the Mahendra Park Police Station.

“We have detained four minors in connection with the murder, and efforts are underway to recover the weapon used in the crime,” the official said.