Senior citizen dies in scuffle over trivial matter

A 67-year-old man, who was working as a financer, died following a minor scuffle with his neighbor in the Kailash Nagar area of Shahdara in North East Delhi, the police said on Friday.

According to the cops, information regarding the MLC of a person named Satish Gupta was received from Jagprevesh Chandra hospital who was admitted by his son and had passed away.

On receiving the information, a police team reached the hospital where after due procedures, his body was shifted to Mortuary Subzi Mandi for further course of action, said an official.

He added that as per the MLC, no external injury marks were found on the body of the deceased.

Vishal Gupta, son of the deceased told the cops that today, at about 10:30 am some quarrel had occurred on a minor issue between Rajiv Kumar Jain and his family members namely Deepak Jain, Rahul Jain and Ravi Jain.

Based on his statement of Vishal, a case has been registered as per his allegations under relevant sections of BNS and investigation is being carried out, he added.