Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is in the Indian team after injury ruled him out on many crucial situations during the course of 2019, is looking forward to a new start in 2020 and hopes to become more impactful especially in the shortest format of the game.

Dhawan is optimistic that if he indeed becomes impactful, he will play a vital role in India’s ICC World T20 campaign in Australia later this year.

Notably, 2019 was not a very memorable year for Shikhar Dhawan as he was constantly in and out of the team because of several injuries.

Dhawan was ruled out midway from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after he fractured his thumb. Not only that, he even missed out on the West Indies series in December as he sustained a knee injury during a Ranji Trophy encounter.

“Last year I had lots of injuries but that’s part and parcel of our work. It’s a new year and I am looking forward for a new start and it’s gonna go a long way,” Dhawan told ‘bcci.tv’.

“This year I am looking forward to score lots of runs for the team and for myself and be a more impactful player, win matches for my team and win the World Cup,” he explained.

The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from 18 October to 15 November this year.

Although he was constantly in and out of the team, the 34-year-old, who hails from Delhi stated, “I am always positive, I always take things in a positive manner.”

“Injuries are quite natural, so I just take it in my stride. I don’t make a fuss about it. I make sure that I always stay in a positive mindset and that helps things to heal very quickly,” he added.

The southpaw, who finds himself in the Indian team for the Sri Lanka series, is of the opinion that the ongoing series is a massive opportunity for him to get back his form and rhythm.

“I am really looking forward to this series. It’s a good opportunity for me to come and express myself and score big runs,” he said.

“I am always developing my game, developing new shots. I always make sure that I do my preparation well and come on the ground and enjoy myself,” he added.

Notably, the first T20I of the series scheduled at Guwahati was abandoned due to wet patches on the field without a single ball being delivered on Sunday after rains came in 15 minutes before the scheduled start of play.

The second T20I match of the series will be played on Tuesday at Indore’s Holkar Stadium.