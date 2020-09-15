England pacer Jofra Archer has said staying in a bio-secure bubble can be mentally taxing at times, pointing that lack of time with family for such long spells is not good.

Archer is currently with the England team who are playing Australia in an ODI series. The three-match series is tied at 1-1 with the decider to be played at the Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The fast bowler has become attuned to life in the bubble having spent 87 days in the bio-secure environment this summer, more than any other England player, with only four days off between the West Indies and Pakistan Test series and five during the T20I series against Pakistan.

“At times it can be mentally challenging – it’s going to (feel strange) going home and being normal again as this has become the new normal,” Archer was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“I’m not sure I’ve got much more bubble left in me for the rest of the year. I haven’t seen my family really since February and we’re in September now.

“The IPL will be most of October and November. Then we’re hopefully going to South Africa (with England),” he said.

Archer will link up with the Rajasthan Royals for the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting Saturday in the United Arab Emirates.

“That only leaves me with a few weeks in December for the rest of the year. When the year turns, I think (England) will then be in the UAE or India.

“Family time is really important, especially when you physically cannot see them. Any time I have I’m going to spend with them,” he continued.

“It is what we set out to do. I remember when we first came into the bubble, we said we wanted a clean sweep of the summer and we have it in sight.