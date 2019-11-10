In their bid to extend the point difference, league-leaders Liverpool will host Manchester City in what could be a title-deciding encounter of the English Premier League 2019-20.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Prediction

Liverpool go into the match without losing a single game in the season thus far. For the Jurgen Klopp-managed side, this outing against City will more be a statement than a football match.

After losing the Premier League title last season by just a single point to the same opponent, the Reds will be eager to come up with full points today.

For City, except the shock defeat at the hands of Wolves and Norwich City, the season has shaped out the way Pep Guardiola would have wanted.

With 34 goals scored and only 10 conceded, the Blues of Manchester possess the highest GD in the league so far.

However, it will be interesting to see how the likes of Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling fare against the rock-solid defence of Liverpool. The Virgil van Dijk & Co have conceded just 9 goals in 11 matches so far.

We predict 2-1 win for Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Liverpool: 104

Manchester City: 56

Draw: 53

Live Streaming Details

When is the match?

The match is on November 10, 2019.

Where is the match?

The match is at the Anfield.

What time will the match start?

The match will start from 10 PM (IST).

Where can I watch the match on television?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the match?

The online streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.