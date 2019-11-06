Liverpool on Wednesday inched past KRC Genk 2-1 to claim first place in Champions League Group E with 9 points from four matches.

The Reds managed a one-point gap with Napoli, who played a 1-1 draw in their Wednesday’s match against third-placed Red Bull Salzburg.

It is to note that the Jurgen Klopp-led side had lost to Napoli in their opening Group E game – their only loss in any competition this season – but since then they have picked up three straight wins to move towards the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Genk are still looking for their first-ever win after 15 Champions League matches and are the weakest club in the group and so it was no surprise that Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson were rested ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Manchester City.

Even so, the Reds dominated the early going in front of their supporters at Anfield and took the lead in the 14th minute on a goal by Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutch international scored with an assist from James Milner, Liverpool’s best player of the night, who came close to making it 2-0 seven minutes later.

Instead, the next goal was to come from Genk, as an unmarked Mbwana Samatta headed-in a corner in the 41st minute to bring his side level against a seemingly distracted Liverpool.

Samatta inspired his teammates and Genk midfielder Bryan Heynen didn’t miss by much two minutes later.

However, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 53rd minute scored another for Liverpool by converting a pass from Mohamed Salah to end the match with the scoreline of 2-1.