English Premier League club Liverpool won their maiden FIFA Club World Cup by defeating Brazilian club Flamengo 1-0 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Saturday.

Brazilian forward Firmino, who had netted an injury-time goal in the semi-final against Monterrey, scored again in the final minutes of the game. His 99th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the European Champions and the Copa Libertadores winner.

In the process, the Reds became only the second English team to lift the Club World Cup after Manchester United achieved the feat in 2008.

Before the extra time, Liverpool wasted a few chances and one of them had come in the opening minutes when Firmino saw one of his efforts sail over the bar. Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold also spurned early chances.

The 28-year Brazilian forward was at it againt as he hit the woodwork this time to extend Liverpool’s agony before Mohamed Salah hit one narrowly wide.

Jurgen Klopp, under whom the club surpassed the extensive period of trophy drought and have now won two back-to-back international crowns, praised Flamengo and termed them a tough opponent.

“It was an incredible performance, an incredibly difficult game against a good opponent. We did so many good things it’s unbelievable, so many good football moments,” Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

One of the extraordinary feature of Liverpool this season has been scoring late winners and about that the manager said the players have grown a belief in themselves that they can win matches at any time of the 90 minutes.

“Late goals – we don’t want to need them but they were necessary and important. The boys have improved a lot over these months and when you start believing you believe through the full 90 minutes and in this case 120 minutes,” Klopp added.

“To be world champions is incredible. It’s a unique feeling. Wearing the badge of world champions for the next year will be amazing,” goal-scorer Firmino was quoted as saying on the official website of FIFA after the match.

“The Champions Wall is massive at Melwood, so we’re excited to go back and hopefully see it,” defender Trent Alexander-Arnold said.

“I think this may be the only trophy the club hasn’t won, so to be able to do it today is huge for us, putting ourselves in the history books and making sure we’re remembered as a really good Liverpool team. It’s an exciting time to be a Liverpool player,” he added.

Defender Virgil van Dijk said: “It’s something that we’ve never had before with Liverpool. We’ve written history with this squad and I’m very proud of that. It was very important for us to finish what we came here to do. It was a tough two games, but we did it.”

Mexican club Monterrey earlier edged past Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw to claim third place.

