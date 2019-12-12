Defending European champions Liverpool have reportedly agreed to a January deal with Red Bull Salzburg for the latter’s Japanese midfielder Takumi Minamino with a release clause of £7.25million.

According to a report on the website of English daily The Independent, Liverpool went ahead of Manchester United and several Bundesliga clubs in the line to rope in the 24-year-old. Minamino will be the third Salzburg player in recent times to move to Anfield after Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

“He is an outstanding player with an outstanding personality. The big clubs have been watching him and if I was them, I’d have no hesitation to sign him. Takumi is ready to make the next step in January,” Christoph Freund, sporting director of Red Bull Salzburg was quoted as saying on the report.

Minamino’s skill was at display against Liverpool in the ongoing season of Champions League as the Austrian champions were drawn in the same group. He even scored against the Reds in the first-leg at the Anfield in which Salzburg gave a tough fight to the hosts before losing 3-4.

Liverpool are believed to keep a close eye on Salzburg’s talent hub and Minamino has long been under their radar. His top-notch performance against the Jurgen Klopp-managed side further convinced the officials for an eventual transfer.

Minamino seems to be a perfect fit in Klopp’s mix of schemes which demand a technically gifted player. His work rate and ability to track back the ball into his own half is also an added cause.

In the second leg of Champions League tie between Liverpool and Salzburg, though Minamino could not help his team cross the hurdle, his performance was at the usual best.

Salzburg lost the game 0-2 and in the process failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the European competition.