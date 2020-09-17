Lionel Messi was back on the pitch for Barcelona for the first time and scored a brace in their 3-1 win over second-division side Girona in a friendly on Wednesday.

Messi scored his first in the 45th minute after turning on the edge of the penalty area and shooting in off the base of the far post. His second came immediately after the brek with a deflected shot in the 50th minute.

The 33-year-ole had returned to Barcelona training last week as his dispute with the club came to an end. Messi had earlier expressed his desire to leave the Catalan after the end of the last season.

The fight between Messi and Barcelona officials had taken an ugly turn before the footballer decided to not drag the matter further and complete his contract which will end after the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, La Liga president Javier Tebas said that he was pleased to see Messi in a Barcelona shirt again.

“Messi is important for our competition,” said Tebas as quoted by AFP. “He is a player who was born in our competition… and hopefully he will finish his career in our league.”

New Barcelona manager on Wednesday Ronald Koeman used 20 players against Girona, but neither Luis Suarez nor Arturo Vidal were given chance.

Uruguay striker Suarez is also in the missl the of a transfer dilemma. Koeman said that if the footballer decides to stay at Camp Nou, he will be a part of the team.

“If finally he does not find a team and ends up staying, he will be one more player for the squad,” said Koeman.

Barcelona are due to start their league campaign on September 26 or 27 against Villarreal.