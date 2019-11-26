Argentine striker Lionel Messi is nearing the end of his illustrious football career. The Barcelona forward is 32 years of age presently and there have been many speculations surrounding his departure from Barcelona. However, fresh reports are claiming that Messi may part ways with Barcelona sooner than expected and he has chosen his successor at the club and it is none other than former Barca and current PSG star Neymar.

According to a report carried by France Football, Lionel Messi is expected to leave the club after the end of the 2020-21 season and he wants Neymar to be back at Barcelona before he parts ways with Barca.

As of now, Messi is expected to travel to Paris for the much-awaited 2019 Ballon d’Or award ceremony, hosted by France Football. There are reports which are claiming that Messi has, in fact, won the award and has also been informed about the same.