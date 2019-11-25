Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is the best player of this generation but backed Virgil van Dijk for 2019 Ballon d’Or, keeping in mind the Liverpool defender’s performance last season.

Dijk, who became UEFA’s best player in 2019, remains in contention with stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

Notably, Messi has already won Ballon d’Or five times in his illustrious career and did inch Van Dijk for FIFA’s The Best award in September, claiming eight more votes than the Dutchman.

“If you give the Ballon d’Or to the best player of this generation then you should give it always to Lionel Messi. That’s how it is,” Klopp was quoted as saying by Goal.

However, the German coach feels that if only last season is to be taken into account, the Netherlands captain deserves the French award.

“If you give it to the best player of last season, then it was Virgil van Dijk. I don’t know exactly how it will work but that is how I see it.

“The best player of all? That’s Lionel. Best player of last season? That’s Virgil. We will see,” said the German coach.

Klopp’s team Liverpool are in sublime form this season and occupy the top spot in Premier League points table with 37 points.

Notably, the Reds are unbeaten in the tournament this season and have registered 12 wins and one draw in the 13 games played so far. They lead the table with an eight-point margin with second-placed Leicester City.