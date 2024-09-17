LG announces ownership right of agricultural land on inheritance basis

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, on Tuesday, announced the recording of ownership rights of agricultural land in urbanised villages of the national capital on the basis of inheritance.

The announcement made to coincide with the birthday of PM Modi is expected to benefit thousands of villagers deprived of their natural inheritance rights since 2010. It has been a long-pending demand of the rural Delhi who had organised several panchayats including a Mahapanchayt at Jantar Mantar on September 15 to voice it.

Additionally, all the seven MPs from Delhi earlier met the LG with the demand.

Advertisement

The LG laid the foundation stone for 41 new projects and inaugurated seven ones across 18 villages of North-West Delhi under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan (DGA).

The Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan, launched in December 2023, is key to providing better amenities to rural Delhi and is focused on enhancing the living conditions in villages of the Capital.

Additionally, the Namo Drone Didi Scheme and domestic PNG into 21 Villages of North West Delhi were also inaugurated.

Speaking at the event, the LG said, “On the birthday of PM Narendra Modi, I want to tell you that from today onwards, mutation of agricultural land in the urbanised villages of Delhi on the basis of inheritance will now be done by the revenue authorities as it used to be done earlier.”

The work will be started by setting up camps in the villages from this week itself, he added.