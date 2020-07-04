Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has expressed his confidence on start striker Jamie Vardy who has been out of form in English top-flight football this year. Vardy’s goal drought has continued after the resumption of football, as well, and he has seen the back of the net only twice in March this year against Aston Villa.

However, Rodgers is not ready to pay much heed to the England international’s slumpy form and said, “No, I think Jamie is proven and since I came into here he has been a breath of fresh air.

“His talent and his goalscoring ability has been right up there for the whole period I have been here. I think when he gets the opportunities he will take them and I think over the course of these games he hasn’t had many.

“Sometimes these milestones when they are so close can take that bit longer to achieve, but he is still such a real catalyst for us and a very important player for us,” Rodgers was quoted as saying by PTI via AFP.

Overall the Foxes have had an awful return after the three-months break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Leicester are yet to register a win since the resumption of top-flight football in England after the COVID-19 hiatus. They have drawn two and lost two, including a quarter-final defeat at the hands of Chelsea last week.

Leicester lost their last league match 1-2 to Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton on Thursday. Despite owning a lion’s share of possession and creating more chances, the Brendan Rodgers-managed side failed to tame the determined defense of Everton.

In Premier League, Leicester City with 55 points are at third, Chelsea with 54 are fourth, while Manchester United and Wolves are at fifth and sixth respectively but carry the same 52 points with them.