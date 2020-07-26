Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that their performance against Leicester City will not define their future. Solskjaer said that the current United squad still have a long way to go to become one of the best team and the result on Sunday will not hamper their journey.

“We’ve not ended up anywhere yet. If we get a result against Leicester I think people will say we’ve not had a bad journey this season. But whatever happens, it won’t be the end of the journey because we’ve still got some catching up to do on the two teams ahead of us. If you want to be part of Manchester United you have to get used to pressure in the final match of the season,” Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

“It’s nothing new, it’s what this club has been built on. We have given ourselves a fantastic chance to end the season on a high, and now it’s up to us to take it. It’s not the most important game of the season, it’s just the next game, and you can ask anyone in football, the next game is always the most important. The result won’t define our season because we’ve already had many defining moments this season,” he added

In what will be a do or die situation, United would require either a win or a draw to secure their Champions League spot for the next season. The Red Devils are currently placed at third with 63 points from 37 matches, while the Foxes are at fifth with 62 points from as many matches.

Much will also depend on how Chelsea fare against Wolves at the same time as they are placed at fourth with the same number of points as United.

However, a defeat will not outrightly throw United out of the contention for a Champions League berth next season. If the Old Trafford team can win this season’s Europa League, set to resume next month, they will be handed a ticket to Europe’s premier club competition.