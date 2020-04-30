Former Indian footballer Subimal Goswami who is popularly known as Chuni Goswami breathed his last at a Kolkata hospital on Thursday after suffering from prolonged illness. At 82, he was survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

“He suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last in the hospital at around 5 p.m.,” a family source said.

For the last few months, Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments with sugar, prostrate and nerve problems and was admitted to the hospital earlier on the day.

The former Indian captain, Goswami, was the leader of the gold medal-winning team in the 1962 Asian Games and was also the skipper of the Indian team that made it to the final of the 1964 Asia Cup.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Goswami always played for Mohun Bagan, while representing India in 32 international fixtures and scoring nine goals. Unlike his club career, he had cut short his international career at an age of 27.

Goswami was also a first-class cricketer, representing Bengal in 46 matches. After making his debut in the 1962-63 season, Goswami went on to captain the Bengal side to the final of the Ranji Trophy in the 1972-73 season. As a complete right-handed batsman and medium-pacer, the maestro had 1592 runs and 47 wickets under his name.

He was the hero, alongside Subroto Guha, in the combined team of East and Central zone which had scripted a heroic innings victory over Sir Garfield Sobers’ West Indies team. Goswami had taken eight wickets in that match.