‘Not a square inch…:’ Ladakh LG refutes Rahul Gandhi’s China land grab claim

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Brig. Dr. BD Mishra (Retired) on Monday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that Chinese forces have grabbed a large portion of grazing land in Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Ladakh LG said that he has seen himself and not even a square inch of land have been occupied by the Chinese in the Union Territory.

“I will say what the fact is because I have seen myself. There is not even one square inch of land which the Chinese have occupied,” Brig. Dr. BD Mishra (Retired) told news agency ANI.

The LG further said that China will get “bloody nose” from Indian forces if there is an armed conflict between the forces of the two countries.

“The statement of fact is that our armed forces are prepared for any eventuality and God forbid if the balloon goes up, people will get bloody nose from us,” he added.

#WATCH | On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's claim that a large portion of Ladakh has been occupied by China, Lt Governor of Ladakh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) says, "I wouldn't comment on anybody's statement but I will say what is fact because I have seen myself. There is not even…

Earlier last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Ladakh where he could not go during his Bharat Jodo Yatra due to logistical reasons. After visiting the area, the Congress leader had claimed that locals told him their grazing land has been occupied by the Chinese forces.

“I came to Pangonge Lake, will go to Nubra and to Kargil and had been to Leh to listen to the people and their concerns. Over here, the concern is, of course, the land that has been taken away by China. People here have been affected in a big way because their grazing lands have been taken away,” he said.

The Congress leader further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that not an inch of land was taken away by the Chinese is not true as people of the area told him otherwise.

“Here the people say that Chinese forces entered and their grazing land has been taken away, and (now) they can’t go there. People are clearly telling here. Prime Minister says that not an inch of land taken away, which is not correct…. ask anyone here and they will tell you,” he claimed.