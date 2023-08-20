Rahul Gandhi remembers Rajiv Gandhi in Ladakh’s Pangong Tso lake, shares pictures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to pay tribute to his late father and former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, on what would have been his birth anniversary. He will do so from the picturesque banks of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

In a social media update, Rahul Gandhi shared images of his journey to Ladakh, where he embarked on a bike ride through the stunning landscapes. This excursion comes as part of his social outreach program, which commenced during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

During his visit to Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi will participate in a prayer meeting commemorating his father’s birth anniversary.

Advertisement

It’s noteworthy that this marks his first visit to Ladakh since the region got recognition of two Union Territories, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, following the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.

After pictures of Rahul Gandhi’s scenic bike trip in Ladakh circulated on social media, Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Pralhad Joshi expressed their gratitude and commended the Congress leader for promoting tourism in the region.

Rahul Gandhi also engaged with the concerns of the local people in Ladakh, acknowledging their desire for representation and addressing issues of unemployment. He emphasized the need for the state’s administration to reflect the voice of its people rather than solely by bureaucracy.

About Pangong Tso lake:

Pangong Tso, an endorheic lake nestled at a lofty altitude of 4,225 meters (13,862 feet), sprawls across eastern Ladakh and West Tibet. This magnificent water body stretches over 134 kilometers (83 miles) and has five sub-lakes.

Remarkably, around 50% of the lake’s entire length lies within Tibet, China, with approximately 40% residing in Ladakh, India. The remaining 10% forms a disputed region, serving as a de facto buffer zone that lies between India and China.

Pangong Tso stands as a contentious territory. The Line of Actual Control (LAC) traverses through the heart of the lake. An intriguing portion of the lake, situated roughly 20 kilometers east of the LAC, falls under Chinese control but remains a subject of claim by India.

Notably, China is presently in the process of constructing a bridge that spans the lake. Both the Chinese and Indian militaries maintain a presence with vessels stationed on this serene yet disputed water body.