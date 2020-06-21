Cricket South Africa (CSA) has been forced to postpone a unique three-team cricket match that would have featured some of the leading cricketers in the country. It had set a start date of June 27 but failed to get approval from the government about safety measures following the coronavirus pandemic.

“The operational teams behind the Solidarity match and event partners, in collaboration with Cricket South Africa, 3TCricket and SuperSport, met to consider the readiness to host the event on June 27,” CSA said in a statement.

“Following this meeting, it has become clear that more work is needed in preparation, including (government) approval.”

The unique format would have seen a 36-over match played out by three teams, made up of eight players each. Each team would have 12 overs to bat — six per innings. Once the seventh wicket has fallen the remaining batsman can carry on but can score only in even numbers i.e., twos, fours and sixes.

The match was set to be held at SuperSport Park near Pretoria and would have seen participation from the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers.

South Africa last played an ODI match against Australia in Potchefstroom. They had then travelled to India for a limited-overs tour. While the first match was washed off, the rest of the tour was eventually postponed due to the pandemic.