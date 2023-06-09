Labuschagne’s Sleep Interrupted as Siraj Sends Warner Back

It was a start India wanted on Day 3 as Mohammed Siraj sent David Warner back to the pavilion and woke up Marnus Labuschagne from his nap. Of course, he was the one to come next.

The social media world exploded with hilarious memes capturing Labuschagne’s reaction to being abruptly interrupted from his slumber and forced to face the

waiting Indian bowlers.

“Labuschagne is all of us during boring lectures,” tweeted one user, while another chimed in, “When a wicket ruins your precious nap. Rise and shine, Marnus Labuschagne!” The online space was buzzing with laughter and good spirits.

The dismissal came early in Australia’s second innings, with Siraj making an impact by dismissing Warner for just 1 run. The batsman nicked one to wicketkeeper KS Bharat, who took an impressive low catch behind the stumps. Australia’s score

stood at 2/1 in 3.3 overs, leaving India with a glimmer of hope.

Earlier, India had wrapped up their first innings at 296, conceding a massive lead of 173 runs to Australia. Ajinkya Rahane, who made a comeback, played a classy knock of 89 runs off 129 balls, while Shardul Thakur contributed a valuable innings of 51 off 109 balls. Ravindra Jadeja also added a quickfire 48 off just 51 balls on the second day.

When it comes to Test encounters between Warner and Siraj, the statistics speak for themselves. Warner has managed to score 43 runs off Siraj’s bowling in 82 deliveries, but he has also fallen victim to the young Indian pacer three times,

with an average of 14.33.

The WTC Final continues to provide thrilling moments and surprises, keeping cricket fans on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for more action-packed updates!