Now Sourav Ganguly’s AI digital avatar to greet people

AI-driven digital experiences provider Ikonz has announced the launch of AI digital avatar of cricket legend Sourav ‘Dada’ Ganguly on the holographic extended reality (HXR) device, marking a new era in digital representation and intellectual property management.

Hyderabad-based Ikonz said in a statement that it has secured exclusive global rights to Dada’s voice, likeness and mannerisms, enabling the creation of an avatar that authentically captures the charisma, energy, and unique presence of one of cricket’s most celebrated figures.

“We have captured his mannerisms, attributes, voice to create a digital twin of him. This digital twin can be used with or without the devise, which will be the feeling of real presence of Mr Ganguly. You can imagine an interaction with him in any physical establishment on various topics. We own the digital exclusive AI rights of Dada. We are in talks for more iconic personalities from different fields in this mode. This technology will not only bring new marketing possibilities but also automate space. This is a very smart system,” said Abinav Varma Kalidindi, CEO of Ikonz.

Sourav Ganguly said he is excited to see his digital avatar come to life and to explore its potential across sports, entertainment, education, and beyond.

“Ikonz’s commitment to authenticity and respect for my personal brand gives me full confidence in this partnership,” said the legendary cricketer.

The AI digital avatar of Sourav Ganguly is designed to be seamlessly integrated into a wide range of applications, including personalised brand endorsements and advertising campaigns, banking experiences, retail experiences, interactive podcasts, hologram experiences, voice experiences, interactive fan engagement experiences and metaverse activations, sports coaching and training modules, educational and documentary productions.