Real Madrid trounced Eibar 4-0 in their Saturday’s LaLiga match that the Blancos dominated from start to finish.

Zinedine Zidane’s men needed just half an hour to seal the fate for Eibar at Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

Karim Benzema drew the first blood for the Blancos in the 17th minute when the ball came to him on the left side after a scramble in the area and he netted the ball with perfection.

Just three minutes later, Sergio Ramos doubled the lead by converting a penalty after Pablo de Blasis had been called for a foul on Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard in the box.

At the 29-minute mark, the visitors deepened the home crowd’s misery after Lucas Vazquez was taken down, with Benzema netting from the 12-yard mark to complete his brace.

Eibar had rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Sevilla 3-2 in late September, but Luka Modric and Benzema, who both played the entire contest, dominated the action throughout and stamped out any thoughts of a miraculous comeback.

Real Madrid added to their lead in the 61st minute on a shot by Federico Valverde from the penalty arc off a pass from Modric.

Currently, Real Madrid are at the second spot with 25 points, although they and Barcelona share equal points after the latter beat Celta Vigo 4-1. Barca lead Blancos in terms of goal difference.