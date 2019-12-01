Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal scored goals as Real Madrid defeated Alaves 2-1 in a rain-hit LaLiga encounter at Mendizorroza Stadium on Saturday.

In the first half both the sides shared a goalless scoreline, however, in the second half a perfectly executed set piece, with Toni Kroos sending a free kick into the area and Ramos timing his move perfectly and heading the ball inside the far post gave the visitors the lead in the 52nd minute.

The goal completely altered the complexion of the match, as a freshly determined Alaves stepped up their aggressiveness in search of the equalizer.

The hosts soon levelled things in the 65th minute when Lucas Perez converted from the 12-yard mark as Ramos was called for elbowing Joselu in the face inside the area.

However, Dani Carvajal scored in the 69th minute and put the guests again in the driving seat and Alaves failed to find the equaliser till the final whistle.

Real Madrid, with 31 points from 14 matches, have provisionally moved into first place with the victory and have a game in hand on some of the other teams except arch-rival FC Barcelona.

Real Sociedad thrashed Eibar 4-1 at home. Robin Le Normand scored the first one in the 25th minute which was followed by a goal from Mikel Oyarzabal in the 47th minute.

In the second half, Willian Jose scored Sociedad’s third goal and Martin Odegaard scored the last goal.

Talking about other matches, Valencia beat Villarreal 2-1 and Real beat defeated RCD Mallorca with a similar scoreline in their home and away matches, respectively.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo played a goalless draw with Valladolid at home.