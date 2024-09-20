Kolkata set to host world’s first World Athletic Gold Label Race for 25K distance

For the first time ever, Kolkata will host World 25K, the world’s first World Athletic Gold Label Race for this particular distance when the 9th edition of east India’s biggest running festival takes centre stage on December 15.

Labelled as the only World Athletics Accredited 25K, the world’s richest 25K with prize money of USD 142,214 will be witness to the best and fastest athletes from across the world, who would compete alongside India’s elite. The race will also feature a number of formats for amateur runners in the City of Joy.

Procam International, one of the few promoters in the world, has now to its credit four Gold label races- Mumbai Marathon, Delhi Half Marathon, World 10k and World 25K Kolkata 2024. Expressing his excitement for the forthcoming race, Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International, said, “The World 25K Kolkata, the world’s leading 25KM road race, has become a stepping stone for all long-distance runners. I hope, like every year, this year too, the World 25K Kolkata will be a very competitive race, and it will be a huge success.”

The event has grown from strength to strength with each passing year. Since its inception in 2014, the journey of World 25K Kolkata has been no less than a transformation. Besides sparking a running movement in the eastern part of the country, the race has increased the number of runners with each passing year. The World 25K Kolkata has set a perfect platform for Indian athletes to perform alongside the best in the world.

With a flat course and favourable weather, the World 25K Kolkata is one of the fastest standalone 25K in the world and has clocked some of the world’s best times.