Flamboyant Indian batsman KL Rahul on Wednesday decided to auction the bat and all the kits he used in the ICC World Cup 2019 to raise funds to help vulnerable children during this atrocious time of COVID-19 which has brought the world into a lockdown.

In a video posted on the official Twitter timeline of the Bharat Army, Rahul said all proceeds from the auction will go to the Aware Foundation, which works to provide dispossessed, disadvantaged and vulnerable children in India the right to education.

To mark his 28th Birthday @GullyLiveFast brand ambassador @klrahul11 has kindly donated to Bharat Army his personal cricketing equipment including: Helmet, Bat, Pads, Gloves as well as his Test, ODI and T20 #TeamIndia match worn Jersey’s! LINK TO BID: https://t.co/VNs7xMZZ5p pic.twitter.com/1dAk2tY0QB — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) April 18, 2020

“I have decided to donate my cricket pads, my gloves, helmets and some of my jerseys to our collaboration partner Bharat Army. They are going to auction these things out and the funds will go towards the Aware Foundation,” Rahul said.

“It’s a foundation that looks towards helping children. It is very special and I couldn’t pick a better day to do this. “Go on check out the auction and show some love for me and the children and let’s stay strong together during this difficult time and all of us will come out of this stronger,” the 28-year-old said.

The auction, which began on Monday, includes Rahul’s signed bat of ICC World Cup 2019 Test, ODI and T20 jersey along with his batting gloves, helmet and pads.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has also decided to auction his 2019 World Cup bat to help raise money for the fight against the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh.

Shakib, who is currently serving a year-long ban from all forms of cricket for not reporting corrupt approaches, is the second Bangladeshi cricketer after wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim to auction a personal cricketing gear to raise money for the cause.

“I had said before that I want to put up a bat for auction. I have decided to auction the bat I used in the 2019 World Cup. It’s a favourite bat of mine,” Shakib said during a Facebook live session.

With PTI inputs